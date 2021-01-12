Al-Nujaba backs Ansarullah against US sanctions

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, following the announcement by the United States State Department that they have added the Ansarullah movement to its list of “Foreign Terrorist Organizations,” Nasr al-Shammari, the official spokesman for the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance movement, condemned the hostile act and stressed his support for the Yemeni Islamic Resistance.

Al-Shammari praised the leader of the Yemeni Islamic Resistance movement, saying that the al-Nujaba movement was proud to stand alongside them.

In a tweet, al-Shammari said, “Men like Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and his warrior brothers of dignity and resistance in Yemen, do not need the approval of a blind ‘DAJJAL’ [liar] who ignores thousands of innocent victims and has turned a blind eye to the devastation and destruction of Yemen, as well as the spread of hunger in this country, due to the aggression of the Wahhabi-Zionist-American coalition.”

He added, “Standing alongside this great commander and brave Yemeni man causes unlimited honor and dignity for every free resister.”

MNA/PR