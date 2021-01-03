'Our martyrs commanders & our commanders martyrs'

Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi tweeted on his personal Twitter account: “The assassination of the martyrs Soleymani and Abu Mahdi hurt the hearts of the free people of the world in the East and the West but we are proud to be a nation whose martyrs are commanders and its commanders are martyrs.”

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba, issued a statement on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Generals Haj Qasem Soleymani and Haj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, saying, “It is with great sadness and pride that we welcome the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Haj Qasem Soleymani and Haj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated by the arrogant evil-doers, namely the United States – the forerunner of infidelity – and its protégé, Israel.”

Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi added, “We are saddened by the loss of two warrior heroes in the fight against terrorism and the arrogant powers of the world but we are also proud to be a nation whose martyrs are commanders and its commanders are martyrs.”

Emphasizing that this assassination hurt the hearts of the free people of the world in the East and the West, he pointed out, “The hypocrites, the enemies of the truth and those ‘with a foot in the stirrups’ are happy with this incident. However, these two martyrs were symbols of the global resistance against the arrogant powers of the world‎, slavery and abuse of rights.”

In conclusion, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba described martyrdom as a long-standing dream of the martyrs Soleymani and Abu Mahdi, which God Almighty finally provided for them.

MNA/PR