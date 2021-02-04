Netanyahu again cancels trips to UAE, Bahrain

Ofir Gendelman, the spokesman for Benjamin Netanyahu's office has tweeted to say that his boss has canceled his previously-announced three-day trips to the UAE and Bahrain.

Gendelman has claimed in his posts on Twitter that the Israeli regime's prime minister had decided to postpone his visits due to the closure of Israeli skies.

He has also expressed his boss's appreciation to the rulers of the two tiny Arab states for their alleged invitations.

The development comes amid the report that the regime's army is on high alert after conducting strikes on southern Syria last night.

