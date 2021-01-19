  1. Iran
Jan 19, 2021, 2:13 PM

Iran registers 5,917 COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths in 24 hours

Iran registers 5,917 COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 5,917 COVID-19 infections and 87 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,342,134 with the death toll standing at 56,973.

According to Lari, 4,272 patients are in critical condition while 1,131,883 patients have recovered.

So far, over 8.63 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, close to 96 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2 million and recoveries nearing 69 million.

MR

News Code 168743

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News