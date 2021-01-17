  1. World
Jan 17, 2021, 2:51 PM

Russian vessels sinks off Turkey’s coast

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – A Russian freight ship has sunk off the coast of Turkey’s Black Sea province of Bartin, the local governor said on Sunday.

Bartin Governor Sinan Guner said the dry cargo ship sank off the coast of the Inkumu region, adding there were no reports of casualties, according to Anadolu news agency.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, Reuters reported.

“We will start the rescue operations of the approximately 15 crew members stuck on three lifeboats,” Guner said. “There are no reports of casualties or of the lifeboats sinking right now. Weather conditions are poor, rescue teams are also struggling to go out,” he was cited as saying.

No further details were immediately available.

