17 people missing after Russian fishing boat sank in Barents

“The crew consisted of 19 people. Two people were rescued,” the emergencies ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The privately-owned boat, called Onega, sank near the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, with authorities becoming aware of the accident at 7.30 am (0430 GMT), Sputnik reported.

Officials believe that ice built up on the vessel in the winter waters, leading to the sinking.

A search-and-rescue operation was underway.

The Russian-flagged vessel has been in operation since 1979.

