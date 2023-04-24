Russian pleasure yacht disappeared in the Red Sea: report

As reported to TASS by Damir Saydyashev, the head of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, said that a pleasure boat with three Russian crew members disappeared off the radar in the Red Sea.

He pointed out that neither the Russian embassy nor the Saudi authorities have yet found evidence that the ship could have been hijacked by pirates.

Saydyashev informed the news agency that the Russian embassy is in contact with the coast guard of Saudi Arabia. The Jeddah search and rescue coordination center has used all available ships to search for the missing yacht.

It has so far proved impossible to determine the location of the vessel because it has disabled the transponders of the automatic identification system, Saidyashev added.

Nadezhda Rasina, the wife of the vessel’s captain, emphasized that they disappeared in space between Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, and Yemen.

She noted that they left the port of Jizan Island, Saudi Arabia, from Monday to Tuesday. Then their traces are lost. They were supposed to be in Djibouti on Wednesday, but they did not arrive there.

