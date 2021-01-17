'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' to vie in Bangladesh

The event will be held from January 30 to February 5 with health protocols in place.

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' narrates the story of a family who must move from their village.

The film is a product of Iran, Germany, and Canada, produced by Mehdi Koohzadeh.

The cast includes Fariba Talebi, Saeed Ahmadi, Fariba Torkashvand, Farahnaz Manafizaher, Rhamat Sekar Khand, Foujan Ahmadi, Mahshid Khosravi, Iman Saraf, Arezou Balalidehkordi, Sarina Yousefi, Mohammad Eghlimi, Amir Abbas Ghazaei, Avin Koohzadeh.

International Children’s Film Festival Bangladesh is an annual week-long film festival held countrywide, which showcases full-length features, shorts, experimental films made for and by children from around the world. Started in 2008, the festival is one of the biggest film events in Bangladesh and also the only international film festival for children and young adults of the country.

