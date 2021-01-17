  1. Culture
Jan 17, 2021, 5:58 AM

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' to vie in Bangladesh

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' to vie in Bangladesh

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Iranian film 'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' directed by Javad Daraei will be screened at International Children’s Film Festival Bangladesh.

The event will be held from January 30 to February 5 with health protocols in place.

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' narrates the story of a family who must move from their village.

The film is a product of Iran, Germany, and Canada, produced by Mehdi Koohzadeh.

The cast includes Fariba Talebi, Saeed Ahmadi, Fariba Torkashvand, Farahnaz Manafizaher, Rhamat Sekar Khand, Foujan Ahmadi, Mahshid Khosravi, Iman Saraf, Arezou Balalidehkordi, Sarina Yousefi, Mohammad Eghlimi, Amir Abbas Ghazaei, Avin Koohzadeh.

International Children’s Film Festival Bangladesh is an annual week-long film festival held countrywide, which showcases full-length features, shorts, experimental films made for and by children from around the world. Started in 2008, the festival is one of the biggest film events in Bangladesh and also the only international film festival for children and young adults of the country.

FA/5123002

News Code 168619

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News