AEOI reacts to E3 statement over uranium metal

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that it will submit the design information questionnaire of the metal uranium plant to the IAEA in the proper time.

Iran warns to lodge complaint against US in ICJ

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Tehran has officially warned the United States that it would file a complaint against the US in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Iran's Red Crescent chief visits health centers in Africa

Acting Chief of the Iranian Red Crescent Society has paid a visit to Africa to meet and hold talks with African health officials.

Iran to host calligraphy conf. among Silk Road countries

Iranian National Commission for UNESCO will host the 1st International Exhibition and Conference of the Silk Road Calligraphy.

Iran deplores 'unwise, unconstructive' blacklisting of Syrian

Iran has denounced the decision by the European Union to add Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to its sanctions blacklist, calling the decision an unconstructive move that would obstruct the peace process.

E3 urges Iran to stop producing uranium metal

Britain, France, and Germany expressed “deep concern” over Iran’s production of uranium metal without pointing to their lack of commitment to the JCPOA.

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,100 new cases, 96 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,100 COVID-19 infections and 96 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran exports over 93k tons of agricultural products to Iraq

Iran exported more than 93,000 tons of various types of agricultural products (summer crops), valued at $43,138,000, to neighboring Iraq via Mehran International Border since the beginning of the current year.

Expansion of Tehran-Kabul ties to benefit whole region

Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian reiterated Tehran’s support for intra-Afghan peace talks and underlined that the expansion of ties between Iran and Afghanistan would be to the benefit of the whole region.

Missiles aimed to make enemy struggles ineffective

A top IRGC commander said the ongoing large-scale war games are aimed to neutralize enemies’ threats, describing the Iranian missile program as an important means to boost the country’s defense might.

Hitting warships by ballistic missile among Iran's strategies

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami said destroying aircraft carriers and warships by long-range ballistic missiles is one of Iran's defense strategies.

IRGC destroys naval targets from 1800 km distance

In the final stage of Payambar-e Azam 15, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully destroyed hypothetically enemy ships by long-range ballistic missiles from 1800 km distance.

