AEOI reacts to E3 statement over uranium metal

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reacted to the statement released by E3 and noted that the Strategic Action Plan mandated by the Iranian Parliament and manufacturing advanced fuel are two different issues.

“The organization has not yet provided the Agency with the design information questionnaire for the metal uranium plant subject to Article 4 of the International Atomic Energy Law, which, of course, will be done within the appropriate time and after the necessary measures are adopted,” the statement said.

The statement added that the advanced fuel production program, as stated in the recent report of the IAEA, was first submitted to the Agency more than two years ago and additional information and as well as the design information questionnaire (DIQ) has been sent to the Agency in several stages during this period.

The statement also advised the IAEA to avoid mentioning any unnecessary details in its reports.

In a statement on Saturday, Britain, France, and Germany expressed “deep concern” over Iran’s production of uranium metal without pointing to their lack of commitment to the JCPOA.

FA/FNA 13991027000843