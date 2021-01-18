Iranian film ‘Gesture’ to go on screen at GOA Film Festival

Directed by Pouya Parsamagham, Gesture will vie with a number of prominent international films during the festival, which started on January 16 and will go on through January 24.

‘Gesture’ narrates the story of a family who faces challenges after the father of the family hides the recurrence of his son’s disease.

French film company 'Wide Management' is responsible for the international distribution of the film.

The cast of the Iranian film are Ali Mosaffa, Nazanin Farahani, Mahmoud Haghighi, Rastin Ghafouri and Razieh Mansouri.

GOA International Film Festival is one of the major movie events in India.

The festival aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art; contributing to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos; and promoting friendship and cooperation among people of the world.

