US imposes Iran-related sanctions on 16 entities

The US Treasury Department has imposed Iran-related sanctions on 16 entities including Astan Quds Razavi and Barkat Knowledge-based institution as well as three individuals on Wednesday, according to the department’s official website.

The three individuals are Ahmad Marvi and Mohammad Mokhber, both from Iran, and Abd al-Aziz Malluh Mirjirash Al-Muhammadawi from Iraq, the statement said.

The US-Iran tensions have been running high for months following the Trump's administration unilateral decision to pull out from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal inked under Barack Obama and began reimposing Washington's sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement.

FA