Iran COVID-19 update: 6,100 new cases, 96 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,324,395 with the death toll standing at 56,719.

According to Lari, 4,393 patients are in critical condition while 1,113,224 patients have recovered.

So far, over 8.47 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, close to 94.4 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2 million and recoveries exceeding 67.44 million.

