Feb. 11 rallies canceled due to outbreak

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – According to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, nationwide rallies on Feb. 11, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory, will not be held with people’s attendance.

Speaking in a Saturday’s session of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Rouhani said that due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be held a parade of motorcycles and cars.

Every year, tens of thousands of people across the country take part in the Bahman 22 (February 11) rallies to mark the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

According to a spokesperson for the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, President Rouhani will deliver a speech on February 11 that will be aired on TV.

