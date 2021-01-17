Iran confirms 86 COVID-19 deaths in 24h

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari put the total death toll at 56,803.

She said that 6,016 new cases have been detected since Saturday while 523 of these patients have been hospitalized.

According to her total COVID-19 infections in the country has reached 1,330,411 while 1,119,137 have recovered.

Lari also said that 4,374 people are in critical conditions of the disease.

More than 8.5 million tests have been taken across the country to detect the cases, said that spokesperson.

According to the latest compiled data, more than 95 million individuals across the globe have contracted the virus so far as the death toll has surpassed 2 million.

MAH/5123816