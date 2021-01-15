Trump regime's anti-human moves 'utter contempt for peace'

"The damage Trump regime has done to humankind is not enough for its extremists In its last disgraceful days, designating Houthis to worsen humanitarian nightmare and warmongering lies against Iran by Pompeo show utter contempt for peace," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

"The planet will be better off without them," he added.

Earlier this week, the US sanctioned Yemen's Ansarullah movement and some of its key officials, in continuation of the Washington regime's hawkish stance against other nations,

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the move against Yemen’s Ansarullah movement will come into effect on January 19 — one day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, whose aides have hoped to mount a fresh push to end Yemen’s devastating six-year war.

This decision will adversely affect the humanitarian situation of the country which is suffering from six years of war.

