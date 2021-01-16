World dares not speak genocide in Yemen: EU parl. member

Mick Wallace, an independent Irish member of the European Parliament, made the comments in a tweet on Friday, following the recent US sanctions against the Ansarullah movement and the banning of the Yemeni Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account.

“World's worst Humanitarian Disaster is taking place in Yemen - But only Saudi + UAE are interested - And they're committing Genocide with complicity of US and EU - But the world dares not speak its name, it is the unspoken war. And now BigTech wants even more silence,” Wallace tweeted.

Earlier this week, the US sanctioned Yemen's Ansarullah movement and some of its key officials, in continuation of the Washington regime's hawkish stance against other nations,

More recently, Twitter also shut down the account of Yemen's Foreign Office in Sanaa. No explanation has been provided and appeal has been ignored.

This is while the US and European countries are major suppliers of weapons in the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Riyadh-allied former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Houthi movement.

The United Nations has highlighted the need for a ceasefire in Yemen and warned that the Saudi-led aggression has claimed tens of thousands of lives in the impoverished Arab country over the last six years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

The Houthi Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of the atrocious war.

MR/