Outgoing US regime imposes new sanctions against Iran

The US announced new sanctions Friday on Iran's Marine Industries Organization, Aerospace Industries Organization, and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement, claiming that the sanctioned organizations had a role in manufacturing lethal military equipment for Iran’s military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

He claimed each of the entities was manufacturing lethal military equipment, including attack boats, missiles, and combat drones.

The fresh sanctions come only five days before the hawkish Trump administration will transfer power to President-elect Joe Biden.

