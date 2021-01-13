Iran COVID-19 update: 97 deaths, 6,317 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,305,339 with the death toll standing at 56,457.

According to Lari, 4,469 patients are in critical condition while 1,094,338 patients have recovered.

So far, 8,316,375 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 92,1 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,972,464 and recoveries amounting to 65,952,628.

FA/5121471