Iranian, Russian diplomats discuss regional developments

Iranian ambassador to Moscow and deputy foreign minister of the Russian Federation conferred on regional developments as well as the expansion of bilateral relations.

Development of Iran-Pakistan trade on agenda

In a telephone conversation, the Pakistani Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Iranian Trade Minister called for expansion of mutual business and investment interactions.

Zarif reacts to Pompeo's claims on Iran's link to Al-Qaeda

Iranian Foreign Minister reacted to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's baseless claims regarding Iran's link to Al-Qaeda.

Iran not to renegotiate on terms of Nuclear Deal: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister said that the US participation in JCPOA is only useful if it has economic benefits for Iran, adding that the US and UK must know that Iran will not renegotiate on terms of the Nuclear Deal.

Iran-Azerbaijan Economic Commission to be held in Tehran

The 14th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan will be held in January in Tehran, said the Iranian ambassador to Baku.

Tehran to host 4th Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission

The 4th Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission will be held in Tehran on Tue. Jan. 12 in the presence of high-ranking economic officials of the two countries for two days.

Iran improving quality of strategic defense equipment

Defense Minister Hatami announced that in order to increase Iran's deterrent power, Armed Forces improve the quality of strategic defense equipment.

COVID-19 claims over 56,000 lives across Iran

The coronavirus has infected 6,408 people and claimed 98 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

Iran Navy to begin missile exercise in Oman Sea

The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy will stage a two-day missile exercise in the Oman Sea.

