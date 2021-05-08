US accuses an Iranian citizen of violating sanctions law

The US Department of Justice in a statement announced that an Iranian citizen had been tried for violating Iran’s sanctions.

It is said that a federal court jury has charged 39-year-old Mehrdad Ansari, along with two others, with trying to send dual-use parts to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is claimed that Mehrdad Ansari cooperated with another Iranian citizen named ‘Mehrdad Foomani’ and a Taiwanese citizen, Susan Yip, who have tried to acquire more than 150,000 parts, valued at more than $2.630 billion, by conducting more than 1,250 transactions from 2007 to 2011.

According to the report, the accused individuals allegedly made 599 transactions with 63 US companies without obtaining permission from the US Department of Treasury.

Under the US law, export, re-export, sales, direct or indirect supply of American technologies or goods to the Islamic Republic of Iran is prohibited.

Mehrdad Ansari is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1, in which case, he will face up to 20 years in prison. The other accused of the case, a Taiwanese citizen, was sentenced to two years in prison in 2012.

