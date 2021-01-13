Iran ready to establish joint automobile company in Iraq

The Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Alireza Razm-Hosseini made the remarks in a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart on Wednesday, noting that both sides are preparing a roadmap for the expansion of trade between the two countries up to 20 billion dollars.

The Iranian Minister further voiced Iran’s readiness to establish a joint automobile company in Iraq and hold specialized exhibitions in the country.

"We will reach a production capacity of more than 52 million tons of steel in the near future, and in the next four years, we will be among the top 10 countries in the field of copper production,” he maintained, adding that these capacities can be used for deepening trade cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

