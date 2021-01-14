Zionists seeking to influence Biden's policy toward Iran

The Israeli regime has strengthened coordination measures for its political actions with the Persian Gulf states in preparation for the administration of the US President-elect, Joe Biden, to take over power and enter the White House; According to what was reported by the Israeli public channel ("Kan 11"), Arab48 reported.

The political correspondent of the Israeli Public Broadcaster, Gili Cohen, pointed out that the established conviction of Tel Aviv is that a unified Israeli stance in the Persian Gulf regarding the Iranian issue will affect the new American administration's moves and its future policies towards Iran.

She explained that the regime is seeking to formulate a unified position with Persian Gulf countries requiring the need to address the Iranian missile program and Iranian regional activities in any future agreement or an expected US return to the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 with Iran.

She said that "Iranian precision missiles and Iranian activities in the countries of the region are issues of common Israeli-Saudi concern".

Israel also seeks, through its "unified position" with Persian Gulf countries, to push the new US administration to include "security challenges" that were not discussed in the Iranian nuclear project before the signing of the agreement in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly working on forming a team to formulate the Israeli strategy in the initial talks with President Biden's administration regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

MNA/FNA13991025000151