Iran’s crude steel output hits 55-fold growth in past 42 yrs.

The current production capacity of crude steel in the country stands at more than 38.2 million tons, showing a 55-fold hike as compared to the early years of victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

According to the ministry, the current crude steel production capacity has hit a significant 68 percent growth as compared to 2013.

In this regard, production capacity of steel products in the current year (started March 21, 2020) hit 56.5 million tons, recording a 56fold percent hike as compared to 1978.

Meanwhile, production capacity of steel products has shown an eighty percent growth during the past seven years.

