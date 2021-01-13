'The Dogs Didn't Sleep Last Night' to vie at Goa FilmFest.

The synopsis of 'The Dogs Didn't Sleep Last Night' reads, "Life in a remote and forgotten village in Afghanistan which is at the hand of Taliban is transformed by the arrival of an American soldier whose helicopter crashed near the village and a rural girl who brings him to the village."

Co-production of Iran and Afghanistan, the film will compete at the main section of the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), founded in 1952, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. Held annually, currently in the state of Goa, on the western coast of the country, the festival aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art; contributing to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos; promoting friendship and cooperation among people of the world. The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa.

