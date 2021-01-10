'Haboob' named best short animation at Karama filmfest.

Directed by Mahsa Samani, Haboob received the award for best short animation at the event, the organizers announced on Thursday.

The movie tells the story of a man and his daughter, who are accustomed to living in harmony and peace with nature, but some disruptions change their lovely little life.

Karama Film Festival was held both online and in-person in Jordan’s capital, Amman, from December 27 till January 7.

The main theme for the event is human rights in general; children, women, refugees, political, economic, social and civic rights, and the role of films and culture in creating social and political change.

Another Iranian short film ‘Gabriel’, Directed by Yousef Kargar, was selected as best short film at Karama Film Festival.

‘Gabriel’ narrates the story of a father who has to decide under difficult conditions between love, faith, and conscience.

