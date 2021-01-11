Iran, Afghanistan agree to develop intl. railway link: MP

Seyyed Alborz Hossieni pointed to the agreement made between Iran and Afghanistan regarding the development of international railway link and said, “With the coordination made in this regard, details of a single article of the agreement was approved in 12 articles in the presence of a representative of the Iranian government and members of the Commission.”

Upon approval of this agreement, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan reached an agreement due to the existence of friendly relations and good neighborliness in terms of international communication lines to use capacities of two countries of Iran and Afghanistan in the field of exchanging goods and passenger, he added.

The aforementioned agreement will pave suitable conditions for Iran and Afghanistan to make optimal use of each other's freight and passenger capacities in the field of international transportation. Undoubtedly, this agreement will have a positive impact on the development of bilateral economic activities, Hosseini continued.

