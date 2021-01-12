600 kg of illicit drugs busted in Iran's Saravan

Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Second Brigadier General Mohammad Mollashahi made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the border guards gathered intelligence on the activities of a drug band at Jaleq border and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the consignment from the southeastern regions to the country.

The border guards carried out a series of specialized actions and surrounded the smugglers in Saravan, he added, saying that the smugglers fled the scene when they found themselves ambushed and surrounded by border guards.

He noted that during the operation, 600 kg of opium have been seized.

Being a neighbour to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

