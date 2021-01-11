Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 11

Arman-e Melli:
Situation of Bin Salman, Netanyahu in post-Trump era
Aftab:
Seoul has no choice but to surrender
Ebtekar:
Ghalibaf: JCPOA not a sacred agreement
Inflammatory days of rebellious president
Etela'at:
Unveiling of Gen. Soleimani's statue in Milad Tower
Najaf's Friday prayers leader appreciates support of Ayatollah Khamenei for Iraq
Javan:
Iran to start vaccination against corona before Nowruz
Iran:
Vaezi: 20% enrichment carried out in continuation of reduction of JCPOA commitments
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
175 veteran US State Department diplomats called for Trump to be ousted
Kayhan:
There is no news of calm transfer of power in US
New York Times: Trump not to relinquish power
Iran sold 130 million liters of gasoline to Venezuela
