  1. Iran
Jan 11, 2021, 9:09 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 11

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, January 11.

Arman-e Melli:

Situation of Bin Salman, Netanyahu in post-Trump era

Aftab:

Seoul has no choice but to surrender

Ebtekar:

Ghalibaf: JCPOA not a sacred agreement

Inflammatory days of rebellious president

Etela'at:

Unveiling of Gen. Soleimani's statue in Milad Tower

Najaf's Friday prayers leader appreciates support of Ayatollah Khamenei for Iraq

Javan:

Iran to start vaccination against corona before Nowruz

Iran:

Vaezi: 20% enrichment carried out in continuation of reduction of JCPOA commitments

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

175 veteran US State Department diplomats called for Trump to be ousted

Kayhan:

There is no news of calm transfer of power in US

New York Times: Trump not to relinquish power

Iran sold 130 million liters of gasoline to Venezuela

