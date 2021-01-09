Two policemen killed in a blast in Afghanistan’s Daykundi

According to local officials in Daykundi province of Afghanistan, two police officers were killed when a security forces vehicle collided with a roadside mine in Kajran city, Anadolu reported.

Mohammad Ali Uruzgani, Deputy Governor of Daykundi, said in this regard, “A police car in the village of Sadmani in the city of Kajran collided with a roadside mine. Following the explosion, two policemen were killed and another was injured.”

No group or individual has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

MA/5118030