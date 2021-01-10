Afghan Public Protection Force spox killed in Kabul IED blast

Three people including Zia Wadan, a spokesman for the Public Protection Force were killed in an explosion in Kabul city on Sunday morning, the Interior Ministry confirmed, TOLO News reported.

The blast occurred around 8:30 am local time in the Kart-e-Naw area of PD8 in Kabul city.

“Zia Wadan and two of his colleagues were killed and another person was wounded,” said the statement, adding: “It happened while Wadan was on his way to the office."

Earlier, a security source said that three people were killed and two were wounded.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but the Interior Ministry in today’s statement blamed the Taliban.

