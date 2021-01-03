Al-Qaeda claims responsibility for killing troops in Mali

Last week, three French soldiers were killed in Mali while Al-Qaeda has claimed responsibility for the operation against them.

This is while two other French soldiers were killed yesterday in a bomb blast in Minaka area on way of their armored vehicle.

These forces are in Mali as part of Operation Barkhan, claiming to be fighting against terrorism and originally aimed at maintaining France's traditional influence in Africa.

