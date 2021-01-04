9 dead, 4 wounded in terror attack on bus in Syria's Hama

Governor of Syria's Hama, Mohamed Tariq Krishati, confirmed that terrorists on Sunday attacked a bus column in the province, using small arms.

According to the governor, the attack claimed 9 civilian lives and left four injured.

Al Watan reported earlier in the day that terrorists attacked a bus in the town of Salamiyah, located in the Syrian province of Hama, killing at least six people.

Earlier, a bus blast in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor last Thursday killed at least 28 people and injured 13 others. ISIL claimed responsibility for a bus explosion in Deir Ez-Zor, saying that the attack resulted in 40 Syrian soldiers dying and another six injured.

