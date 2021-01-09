1 killed in explosion in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah

Informed sources reported an explosion in "Sulaymaniyah" in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, killing and injuring several people.

According to the report, an officer with the rank of colonel was killed and two members of his family were injured in an explosion in the Sayid Sadiq area of Sulaymaniyah.

Head of Shar Hospital said that the cause of the explosion is still unknown, but an officer was killed and two members of his family were seriously injured in the blast.

He added that the injured were immediately taken to Shar Hospital and underwent surgery and that their condition is now improving and they are being treated.

According to reports, Colonel Omar Agha Kalali was killed and his daughter and son were injured in the blast.

A member of this Peshmerga's family said the blast was not accidental and that he had been targeted before.

