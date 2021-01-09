'Gabriel' wins at Karama Human Rights Film Festival

Directed by Yousef Kargar, Gabriel snatched the best Short Film award at the event, which was held both online and in-person in Jordan’s capital, Amman, from December 27 till January 7.

‘Gabriel’ narrates the story of a father who has to decide under difficult conditions between love, faith, and conscience.

The cast includes Yousef Yazdani, Shabnam Yousefi, Ali Mokaram, Sina Faramarz, Manzar Asghari, and Rasoul Omranifar.

The main theme for the Karama Film Festival is human rights in general; children, women, refugees, political, economic, social and civic rights, and the role of films and culture in creating social and political change.

MR/5117581