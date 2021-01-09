Iranian ship arrives at Venezuelan port: report

The ship arrived at the Venezuelan port of La Guaira on Thursday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, in what appeared to be a continuation of the commercial alliance between the two countries targeted by US sanctions.

Iran has been supplying gasoline to ease fuel shortages in Venezuela caused by the decay of the South American nation’s refineries and worsened by sanctions, Reuters reported.

It has also shipped food to help the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Iranian-flagged general cargo ship Golsan, owned by Mosakhar Darya Shipping Co, left Iran in late November, according to Eikon data.

It was not immediately evident what cargo it was carrying.

The two OPEC members expanded trade last year as US sanctions squeezed their economies. The growing economic ties have irked Washington.

ZZ/PR