Dec 12, 2020

Venezuela says authorities disrupt plan to attack refinery

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Venezuela's Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Friday that authorities had disrupted a plan to attack Venezuela's 146,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) El Palito refinery, and had arrested two suspects in the plot.

"This terrorist plan was prepared in Colombia," El Aissami said. "It is also important to denounce that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency had knowledge of the plan and advised the terrorists involved."

El Aissami said the attackers also planned to blow up a pipeline supplying gasoline from the refinery to the Yagua fuel sorting station. El Palito halted gasoline output earlier this month.

This is while Venezuela is facing a fuel crisis and a shortage of gasoline due to unilateral US sanctions on its oil sector.

