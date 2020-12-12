Venezuela says authorities disrupt plan to attack refinery

"This terrorist plan was prepared in Colombia," El Aissami said. "It is also important to denounce that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency had knowledge of the plan and advised the terrorists involved."

El Aissami said the attackers also planned to blow up a pipeline supplying gasoline from the refinery to the Yagua fuel sorting station. El Palito halted gasoline output earlier this month.

This is while Venezuela is facing a fuel crisis and a shortage of gasoline due to unilateral US sanctions on its oil sector.

ZZ/PR