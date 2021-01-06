Taliban condemns terror of religious scholars, journalists

Following the escalation of targeted and purposeful killings in Afghanistan, the Taliban announced that behind these incidents are those who oppose peace and the Islamic system, TOLO news reported.

The Taliban Group in a statement announced that religious scholars, journalists and political figures were not the group's military targets and condemned their assassination.

Taliban's statement that it was not involved in assassination of journalists and religious scholars comes at a time when Afghan government has always blamed Taliban for the incidents.

Media activists, journalists and members of civil society in Afghanistan are being assassinated as the second round of peace talks is scheduled to begin in Qatari capital Doha. The negotiating delegations of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Taliban are now in Doha.

The second round of talks was scheduled to begin on Wednesday but sources say talks between Afghanistan and Taliban have not yet begun.

