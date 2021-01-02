50 Taliban members killed in Afghanistan's Helmand

In a statement issued on Saturday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense said that a senior Taliban commander had clashed with security forces in the Basharan area of Nad-e- Ali county and he was killed in an army airstrike.

In addition to killing three men who were responsible for the bombing, dozens of weapons and a number of missiles of Taliban were destroyed in the attack, the statement added.

Over the past few days, airstrikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan's Badakhshan, Helmand, Farah, Faryab and Nangarhar provinces have sharply increased.

ZZ/IRN84170320