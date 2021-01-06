Martyr Soleimani, 'a symbol of bravery, piety'

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi expressed hope that the result of this prestigious international conference will reveal new dimensions of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

The International Conference on “Heroes in the Mirror of Art and Communication” is currently being held virtually in Soore University.

The text of the message of IDO’s chief is as follows,

It is a great pleasure that Soore University, as one of the most influential universities in the field of art and communication in line with its Islamic mission and goals, has embarked on organizing the International Conference on “Heroes in the Mirror of Art and Communication” on the occasion of 1st martyrdom anniversary of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani with the participation of Muslim thinkers.

It is hoped that results of this significant international conference will reveal new dimensions of existence of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

Undoubtedly, the outstanding role played by martyrs Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis neither can be explained in words nor in image. These two great persons could cross the boundaries of myth and heroism which is unprecedented and unique of its kind in the contemporary world of today.

Frankly speaking, martyr Gen. Soleimani was truly a symbol of courage, bravery and piety. With his divine promise, we witnessed that martyr Gen. Soleimani could take giant stride in the fight against terrorism and defeated ISIL terrorist groups completely.

He and his comrades devoted their soul and body to the fight against terrorism and reminded us again of hope of victory of right over wrong, so that we can believe that the Almighty God will never leave helpers of his religion alone.

The name and memory of martyr Soleimani is forever alive for Muslims and freedom seekers of the world and every drop of his pure blood is the beacon of resistance for other heroes like martyr Gen. Soleimani.

Martyrs Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and eight others were assassinated at Baghdad Intl. Airport on Jan. 3, 2020 by the US terrorist forces.

