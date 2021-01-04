Soleimani assassination unlawful under human rights law

In a tweet, she wrote: "The US killing of General Soleimani, State officials, also failed to meet the standards of necessity and proportionality."

"It was unlawful under human rights law. What does its precedent mean?" she asked.

In another tweet, Callamard continued: "And it means we also face the possibility that ALL soldiers, anywhere in the world at any time, maybe deemed a legitimate target."

"Further, by killing General Soleimani on Iraqi soil without first obtaining Iraq’s consent, the US violated the territorial integrity of Iraq," she added.

HJ/5113650