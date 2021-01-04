  1. Politics
Jan 4, 2021, 5:39 PM

Soleimani assassination unlawful under human rights law

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – The UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions Agnes Callamard believes martyrdom of the IRGC Cmdr. Lt. Gen Soleimani by the US has been unlawful under human rights law.

In a tweet, she wrote: "The US killing of General Soleimani, State officials, also failed to meet the standards of necessity and proportionality."

"It was unlawful under human rights law.  What does its precedent mean?" she asked.

In another tweet, Callamard continued: "And it means we also face the possibility that ALL soldiers, anywhere in the world at any time, maybe deemed a legitimate target."

"Further, by killing General Soleimani on Iraqi soil without first obtaining Iraq’s consent, the US violated the territorial integrity of Iraq," she added.

