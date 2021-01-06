Soleimani foiled US-led plot of 'Greater Middle East'

When talks between Iran, Iraq and the United States were scheduled to take place at the request of Iraqi officials, martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani said, "Reporters are at forefront of what we were doing."

Speaking in the closing ceremony of the 1st Congress of Poetry of “Hard Revenge” held at Art Bureau of the Islamic Revolution on Wed., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that martyr Gen. Soleimani had the nature of his own poetry.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the salient characteristics of martyr Gen. Soleimani School and added, “The first feature of Martyr Gen. Soleimani School is drawing of the doctrine of resistance, which is a new regional order that draws the maximum security of the region and world.”

For the past 40 years, Americans and their allies have been trying to create new political and security arrangements in the region known as “Greater Middle East", he said, adding, “Martyr Gen. Soleimani and his comrades could break these arrangements and create a new arrangement and order entitled ‘Resistance Front’.”

He pointed to the Islamic Awakening and stated, “When Islamic Awakening started in 2011, we witnessed the fall of dependent rulers of the region and this wave continued like a domino.”

From perspective of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, martyr Gen. Soleimani took a giant stride in disrupting political, security and regional arrangements of the United States and regions, focusing on the doctrine of resistance and creating maximum hope in the shadow of new political and security arrangements called the Resistance Front or Axis of Resistance, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

