AEOI implementing Parliament's nuclear motion

Referring to the Iranian Parliament's law on 'Strategic Counteractive Plan for Lifting Sanctions and Safeguarding Rights of Iranian People', Behrouz Kamalvandi said, "The Atomic Energy Organization conducts its technical work in accordance with this law."

"In the current situation, things are going in such a way that the Atomic Energy Organization is fully implementing the legal requirements technically," he added.

He pointed to some statements about the expel of the IAEA inspectors if the commitments of the other parties are not fulfilled, Kamalvandi highlighted, "According to the law, if the sanctions are not lifted, the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol will be suspended on the due date, and this does not mean the expel of the Agency's inspectors."

Recalling the different levels of IAEA inspections, he said, "Part of the inspections of the Agency is the safeguard inspections and the other part is in accordance with the Additional Protocol, and if the implementation of the Additional Protocol is stopped, the inspections related to the Additional Protocol will be stopped as well."

A member of the Parliament Presiding Board Ahmad Amirabadi said that if the sanctions are not lifted, Iran will expel the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors on February 21.

"If the sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran are not lifted by February 21, especially in the fields of finance, banking and oil, we will definitely expel the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors from the country," said Ahmad Amirabadi in a televised program on Saturday.

