In a tweet on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote, “#Trump's strategy of #MaximumPressure was to force #Iran to surrender & remove it from the global & regional equations. Now Trump has been removed from the political scene of U.S. & the world, and Iran is pursuing a strategy of #ActiveResistance, stronger than before.”

These remarks came as the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and pursued a maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

