Iran produces 20% enriched uranium in 12 hours

The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the Islamic Republic has produced 20% enriched uranium at Fordow Nuclear Facility in 12 hours.

Iran has started the process of producing uranium with 20% enrichment at the Fordow facility, said the government spokesman.

In a brief talk with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Ali Rabiei pointed to Iran’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started “hours ago” following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.

