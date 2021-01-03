Iran, Pakistan to discuss anti-narcotics cooperation

Head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Second Brigadier General Majid Karimi arrived in Islamabad on Sunday morning at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against narcotics.

He has welcomed by a group of officials of the Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)at Islamabad International Airport.

Karimi is scheduled to meet and hold talks with some Pakistani officials, including Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Commander of Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force Major-General Arif Malik, and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

He is also set to travel to Karachi to meet with the head of the Maritime Security Agency and discuss the development of cooperation between the two countries to prevent drug trafficking by sea.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

