A bomb explodes on route of a US-coalition convoy in N Iraq

According to Alsumaria News Website, some Iraqi sources reported this evening on Monday that a bomb has exploded on route of a convoy carrying logistics equipment belonging to US coalition in northern Iraqi province of Salah al-Din.

A security source reported that the bomb has exploded on Samarra Road. The source added that explosion did not cause any casualties and only caused material damage to the convoy.

But no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last year, Iraqi parliament approved a motion on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Baghdad following the US assassination of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad International Airport.

However, foreign troops deployed in Iraq, especially US forces, have not yet left Iraq completely.

