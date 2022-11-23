One dead, up to 18 injured as two explosions hit al-Quds

On Wednesday morning, Zionist sources announced that a strong explosion was heard in the occupied city of Al-Quds.

According to the sources, the explosion occurred near the central bus terminal in the western area of the Al-Quds.

At the same time, some Zionist media reported the second explosion at the Ramot intersection in occupied Al-Quds.



The sources also announced that at least 18 Zionists were injured in two separate explosions in occupied al-Quds.

Earlier on Monday morning, some news sources reported the sound of an explosion near Tel Aviv.

RHM/IRN84950999