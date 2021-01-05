  1. Politics
US coalition convoy attacked in Iraq's Saladin again

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Another US coalition logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb on Tuesday morning in Saladin province.

No further details have been published about the possible casualties, Saberin News reported, adding that no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last night, a US coalition convoy was targeted on the road to the city of Ad Dujayl and the Qasim al-Jabbarin group claimed responsibility.

This is the second time that US coalition logistics convoys have been targeted in northern Iraq, while all previous operations have taken place in the southern provinces.

