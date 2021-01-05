US coalition convoy attacked in Iraq's Saladin again

No further details have been published about the possible casualties, Saberin News reported, adding that no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last night, a US coalition convoy was targeted on the road to the city of Ad Dujayl and the Qasim al-Jabbarin group claimed responsibility.

This is the second time that US coalition logistics convoys have been targeted in northern Iraq, while all previous operations have taken place in the southern provinces.

ZZ/FNA13991016000460