Memorial of Iranian assassination martyrs unveiled in Brunei

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the Iranian ambassador to the country Homeira Reigi.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is the largest victim of terror in the world with more than 17,000 assassination martyrs," she told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

"As one of the anti-extremist and anti-terrorist powers, Iran is actively cooperating with regional and international multilateral organizations," the Iranian envoy added.

The unveiled memorial included pictures of the assassinated Iranian nuclear martyrs and those of martyrs Qasem Soleimani and Iran's top scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

